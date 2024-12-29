Iran-EAEU trade up 20% in 9 months: Official

Head of Iran Export Confederation Mohammad Lahouti has said that Iran's trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 20% in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (late March to late December 2024) compared to the same period last year.

Lahouti said in an interview with the IRNA on Saturday that the value of Iran's exports to EAEU member countries had reached $1.5 billion in April-December.

Iran's imports from the bloc also rose to $1.6 billion, he added.

Previous reports had suggested that imports of goods and commodities from the EAEU to Iran had increased by 16% year on year in the first 10 months of 2024 while exports from Iran to the bloc had risen by 8% over the same period.

The figures showed that trade had nearly doubled since the implementation of a preferential trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran in 2018.

MNA/