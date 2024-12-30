Iran’s Tamarchin Customs exports over $570 million goods

Director General of Tamarchin Customs Office Ali Akbar Ashrafi stated that 1.4 million worth of non-oil products, valued at over $570 million, has been exported from the customs office since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Construction materials including tiles, ceramics, mineral soils, ironware and steel products, fresh fruits and vegetables were of the main products exported from the customs office to Iraq’s Kurdistan region, he noted.

In that period, 15,500 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $50 million, were imported into Tamarchin Border, he said, adding that 1.1 million tons of non-oil goods has been transited from Tamarchin Customs, registering a 120 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/6331875