Iran exports over $1 billion goods to Iraq via Mehran border

Director General of Customs Office of Ilam province Sohrab Kamari said that $1,181,391,195 worth of non-oil goods was exported from Mehran international border to the neighboring Iraq between March 21 and December 22, 2024.

He went on to say that more than 2 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at more than $1.181 billion, were exported from Mehran border crossing to Iraq from March 21 to December 22, 2024, showing a growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period in weight and value, respectively.

Petrochemicals, power plants’ equipment, construction materials, tiles and ceramics, metallic and plastic products and agricultural products were of the main goods exported from Mehran border crossing to neighboring Iraq in this period, Kamari underlined.

A number of 600 trucks are transporting goods from Mehran international border to Iraq after performing customs formalities, the director general added.

