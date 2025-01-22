Pezeshkian vows to address issues of Khuzestan Province

The president addressed crowds of people after he arrived in the southwestern province on Wednesday afternoon on his third provincial trip since inauguration in late July 2024.

“I promise that I will make efforts to solve the issues you face, and we will resolve the problems in the province as much as we can,” said Pezeshkian.

The president said that he is scheduled to meet with provincial officials during his two-day visit to Khuzestan in order to find ways to address the problems in that province.

"We have heard the words of your representatives and will also receive your letters and written requests. With God's grace, we will pursue them diligently and do everything within our power to address the issues of Khuzestan and its noble people," he said.

MA/President.ir