Trump alleges UK ‘interference’ in US election

Labour Party officials have reportedly advised Democrats about strategies, while activists have worked in battleground states, but insist that this is all perfectly legal because they have not donated any money to the party, RT reported.

In a complaint to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Trump campaign alleged “blatant foreign interference” by Labour in the US election, in the form of “apparent illegal foreign national contributions” accepted by the Democrats and their candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Foreign nationals are prohibited from making “a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation,” in support of an American candidate, “directly or indirectly,” the complaint said, citing US law.

Among the evidence cited by the campaign is a Washington Post report that “strategists linked to Britain’s Labour Party have been offering advice to Kamala Harris about how to earn back disaffected voters and run a winning campaign from the center-left.”

Likewise, UK outlet The Telegraph has reported that Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as Starmer’s chief of communications, Matthew Doyle, attended the Democrats’ convention in Chicago and met with Harris’ campaign team.

Last week, Labour’s head of operations, Sofia Patel, posted on LinkedIn that she had “nearly 100 Labour Party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” advertising ten openings in North Carolina. Patel told potential applicants that “we will sort your housing.”

Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, have pointed to Patel’s post as a clear violation of campaign laws. The post has since been deleted. Democrats insist that none of this is illegal because it does not involve financial contributions.

AMK/PR