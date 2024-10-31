  1. World
Harris, Trump tied in race for Pennsylvania’s electoral vote

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Former US President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris are basically tied in the race for Pennsylvania's electoral votes, according to a poll released by Monmouth University on Wednesday.

According to the poll, 42% of registered voters in Pennsylvania said they had already voted or planned to vote for Harris, while the same number backed Trump. 

Voter motivation has increased significantly, with 81% of respondents saying they are extremely motivated to vote this year, up from 75% a month ago. Among that group, Trump and Harris are tied at 48% support.

Last month's figures were 50% for Harris and 46% for Trump, according to Sputnik news agency. 

The poll was conducted by phone and online on October 24-28, 2024 among 824 Pennsylvania registered voters, with a margin of error +/- 3.8 percentage points, in West Long Branch, New Jersey, the report added. 

