Medvedev doubts Trump threatened Putin with striking Mosow

Dmitry Medvedev noted that Trump is actually "smooth as silk" during high-level talks.

"Trump got carried away. Did he really talk about 'hitting fricking Moscow?' Of course not," he said. "He's generally smooth as silk in negotiations. And there’s only one answer to such words: your fricking Washington will get hit too."

"In general, our relationship with him is quite warm," Medvedev added, attaching a laughing emoji to his post on the X social network.

In an interview with the US-based Wall Street Journal last week, Trump stated, warning the Russian president that if Russia assaults Ukraine: "Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, you’re not even going to believe it. I’m going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow <…> We’re friends. I don’t want to do it, but I have no choice."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said speaking at a news briefing earlier in the day that the Kremlin does not disclose the content of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with leaders of other countries.

Peskov’s words come in response to a TASS correspondent’s question to comment on former US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that he allegedly threatened Putin in the past with a strike against Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine.

"We continue to prefer maintaining a very responsible stance in terms of not making public the conversations that are held at the highest level," Peskov said. "Unfortunately for us, a number of leaders do not adhere to this stance and do not maintain media hygiene regarding this issue. But this is on their own conscience."

The Russian presidential spokesman added that US politicians resorted to making numerous heated statements ahead of the November 5 presidential election in the country, particularly in the final stage of their election campaigns.

The United States presidential election will be held on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance at the June debate with former US President Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris. Her candidacy was later formally endorsed at the Democratic National Convention.

MNA/