Oct 20, 2024, 8:36 PM

Trump claims China respects him as Jinping knows he is crazy

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Former US president Donald Trump on Friday claimed if he returns to the White House, China would not dare provoke him, as President Xi Jinping understands that he is “crazy.”

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, Trump explained that under his leadership, China would not attempt to blockade Taiwan, as they would fear the consequences. “I would say: if you go into Taiwan, I’m sorry to do this, I’m going to tax you at 150% to 200%,” he said, as reported by BBC.

Trump emphasized his strong relationship with Xi, although he stopped short of calling the Chinese leader a friend. “He was actually a really good… I don’t want to say friend – I don’t want to act foolish, ‘he was my friend’ – but I got along with him great,” he remarked, adding that Xi is “a very fierce person.”

Trump also reflected on his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, “I got along with him great.” However, Trump claimed he had warned Putin not to invade Ukraine, recalling a conversation where he said, “I’m going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow. We’re friends, I don’t want to do it, but I have no choice.”

