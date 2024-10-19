Russia to remain US's opponent regardless of election outcome

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.

Russia will remain an opponent, if not an enemy, for Washington, regardless of the outcomes of the upcoming presidential election in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Regardless of the outcome of the election, we will remain for the United States, if not an enemy, then definitely an opponent. In any case, a competitor," Lavrov told Russian media.

Commenting on nuclear arms reduction talks proposed by Joe Biden, Lavrov said the incumbent president is trying to boost the chances of Kamala Harris’ electoral win.

"This [Biden’s proposal] is intended to score additional points for the Democratic Party candidate," Lavrov said.

RHM