Harris heckled by pro-Palestinian protestors in Michigan

Addressing thousands of supporters in the battleground state of Michigan, Harris faced a group of chanting attendees who said "Israel bombs, Kamala pays, how many kids will you kill today?", Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

The protesters were escorted out of the event.

Activists in Michigan have been calling for the Biden-Harris administration to halt its military aid to Israel.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

The Zionist regime also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

