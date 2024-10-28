Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll

US Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris is polling two percentage points ahead of Republican nominee and ex-US President Donald Trump, according to the results of a survey among registered voters by ABC TV and Ipsos pollster.

According to the poll, 49% of its participants are ready to support Harris at the presidential election, with 47% of those polled supporting Trump. However, Trump is ahead in terms of support in such areas as economy (48% vs 40%), anti-inflation measures (46% vs 39%), and the settlement of the migration crisis (49% vs 37%), while Harris is believed to be better in addressing such challenges as defending democracy in the US (47% vs 39%), public health (46% vs 36%), and resolving middle class problems (46% vs 39%).

The survey was held from October 18 through 22 among around 2,400 respondents nationwide. The margin of error is two percentage points.

The presidential election in the United States will be held on November 5.

MP/PR