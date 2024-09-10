Israel launches extensive attacks on Lebanon

The Zionist regime has continuously bombarded the southern regions of Lebanon for the past eleven months. This is while more than 60,000 Zionist settlers have been evacuated from areas near the border with Lebanon due to the fear of Hezbollah attacks.

Local sources reported that the Israeli regime attacked the villages of Khiam and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon early on Tuesday morning.

There were no immediate reports regarding the possible casualties.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6220484