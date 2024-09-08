  1. World
Sep 8, 2024

Israel targets Lebanon's border areas with phosphorous bombs

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Zionist regime's military targeted border areas of Lebanon using white phosphorous bombs on Sunday.

News sources in Lebanon early on Sunday morning reported that the Zionist regime carried out fresh artillery and air attacks on the Arab country's southern border towns with banned phosphorous bombs.

The Israeli regime targeted the towns of Khiam and Deir Mimas in its latest aggression against Lebanon, according to the reports.

There were no immediate reports regarding the possible casualties.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

