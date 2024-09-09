Hezbollah ‘resolute’ in fighting for Gaza: Senior official

Vice President of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Ali Damoush made the remarks on Sunday, stressing once again that Hezbollah’s decision to continue with the battle front in support of the blockaded Palestinian territory will remain unchanged until the goals are met.

“Escalation will only be met with escalation. We are a people who do not fear threats or intimidation, as we are people of action, work, struggle, and steadfastness. We have confidence in God's promise of victory and are certain that victory will come with His help and guidance,” Damoush emphasized.

The Israeli regime has repeatedly attacked southern Lebanon since October 7 last year, when it launched a genocidal war on Gaza. In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israeli settlers from the northern part of the occupied territories, amid rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.

Damoush further stressed that the occupying entity would not be able to return the settlers to their homes, “no matter how loud the cries are, except in one way, and that is: Stop the aggression against Gaza.”

Back in April, Israeli media outlets reported that the number of settlers that had evacuated the area as a result of Hezbollah’s operations stood at a staggering 62,000, with 40 percent of the evacuees considering not returning to the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is caught between the blows of resistance in Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and the internal pressures and divisions, as well as the cries of settlers in the north. He doesn’t know how to extricate himself from the predicament he’s entangled in and is unable to achieve the victory he desires due to the steadfastness and tactics of the resistance, which have placed his army in a real war of attrition, Damoush added.

MA/Press TV