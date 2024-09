Hezbollah forces emphasized that the occupied area is included in the list of Lebanese Hezbollah's attacks.

The occupied area of ​​METSOFA was targeted a few minutes ago as well, the report added.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that these attacks were carried out in response to the aggression of the Zionist regime on the southern villages of Lebanon, and also several martyrs were left behind in these attacks.

MA/6223017