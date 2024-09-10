  1. World
100 killed, injured in fresh Israeli attack on al-Mawasi camp

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – At least 100 Palestinians were killed and injured following a fresh Israeli attack on the al-Mawasi camp in southern Gaza.

Israel has struck a tented encampment in southern Gaza near Khan Younis, killing at least 40 people and injuring 60 as it continues its attacks on the territory, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel’s military claimed it targeted a Hamas command center.

Hamas has rejected the Israeli military’s claim that it was hosting a command center in a humanitarian zone, following the attack on al-Mawasi.

“This is a clear lie that aims to justify these ugly crimes," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the Resistance has rejected several times that any of its members exist within civilian gatherings or use these places for military purposes.

