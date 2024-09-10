Anti-Zionist operation conducted near Egyptian border

Palestinian news sources reported on Tuesday that two young Egyptians, who supported the Palestinian Resistance, carried out an anti-Zionist operation at the border points between Egypt and occupied Palestine.

Zionist sources also reported that a car ran over a number of Israeli soldiers at the border points with Egypt and fled the scene.

The sources said that several Zionist soldiers were killed and wounded in the attack, but there are no reliable statistics on these casualties.

