Iran condemns Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Khan Yunis

Nasser Kan’ani pointed to the signs indicating the use of bunker buster bombs in the heinous crime and disappearance of a number of Palestinian refugees in the pits created as a result of the Israeli invasion and added, “With its insane attacks against Palestinian civilians and refugee camps, the criminal Zionist regime once again showed that it does not adhere to any of the legal and international norms, moral and humane principles.”

He emphasized that the continuation of such heinous crimes during the past eleven months and the expansion of invasion of the Zionist regime against the security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the regional countries are clear and undeniable examples of threats to international peace and security, genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

He also called for the immediate and effective action of the international bodies, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to create deterrence and contain the unlimited crimes of the Israeli regime based on the United Nations Charter and international law.

At least 20 tents in an encampment in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, where Palestinians were sheltering, were targeted by the Israeli forces in the early morning attack on Tuesday, Gaza’s civil defense said.

MA/Spox Channel