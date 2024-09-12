  1. World
Sep 12, 2024, 8:21 AM

Israeli fighters pound southern Lebanon again

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's fighter jets carried out fresh strikes south of Lebanon again.

The Israeli regime targeted areas on the outskirts of Lebanon's Majdal Zoun on Wednesday night several times.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6222664

News ID 221092

