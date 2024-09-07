Hezbollah conducts rocket attacks on Israeli Golani Brigade

The spokesman of the Zionist regime announced that at least 30 rockets were fired Saturday morning from southern Lebanon towards northern occupied Palestine.

The Zionist media also reported that sirens were heard on Mount Meron, Mitat in West Galilee, and Rosh HaNikra in the north of occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon announced in a statement that it carried out an operation Saturday morning in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the continuation of Israeli crimes in the southern villages of Lebanon, especially the recent aggression against Froun village.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it targeted the "Jabal Niriya" base, the command headquarters of the Golani Brigade with Katyusha.

