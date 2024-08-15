Iran Army Air Defense Force to unveil new equipment

During the past years, the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force has constantly brought many indigenous achievements into the country's defense cycle and has created the necessary defense capabilities within itself, he said.

Referring to the effective role of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force in ensuring Iran's security, Sabahifard stressed that new defense equipment and achievements will be unveiled soon.

On August 7, Iran Army Air Defense Force in eastern Iran was equipped with Indigenous radar, missile, and drone systems.

The equipment joined the Army unit on Wednesday morning in the presence of the commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Ali Reza Sabahifard.

Emphasizing that the measures taken to improve radar, missile, and drone capabilities are in line with the perceived and emerging threats, Sabahifard added that generating power to deal with all kinds of threats is on the serious agenda.

Earlier in August, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Elhami said that the Islamic Republic's Army unit is set to receive new equipment.

The production of ground-based equipment and up-to-date missile systems with a longer range are on our agenda, he added.

He further stressed that the Air Defense Force unit of the Iranian Army updates and prepares itself and increases its power in different fields including the field of drones, radars, and information-gathering systems.

A lot of equipment is ready to join the combat section of the Air Defense Force, and there might be a joining ceremony for the joining of new equipment during Air Defense Week, according to him.

"We are 100% self-sufficient and we are not dependent on foreign equipment, and the security of our air borders is not dependent on foreign countries."

