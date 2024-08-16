Missile cities located all over Iran’s geography

Concurrent with the release of footage of Hezbollah underground missile bases on Friday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon released a message on "X" account.

“We, in Persian, call missile facilities located underground and inside rocks and mountains as "missile cities".

These missile cities are located all over Iran's geography and make enemies of the country terrified, the message added.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement released a video titled "Our Mountains, Our Strongholds" features the "Imad 4" facility, which highlights Hezbollah's missile capabilities.

