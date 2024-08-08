Belarus, Iran air force commanders hold talks in Tehran

In this meeting, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF) said that his country is ready to develop defense and military relations with the Republic of Belarus.

Sabahifard referred to the strategy of global arrogance that seeks to dominate other countries, noting that neocolonialism has not been able to achieve its objectives in the region, because most regional countries strongly opposed this arrogant approach, and that the world has shifted towards multipolarity with the emergence of new powers.

Recalling a quote from Iran’s Leader that "the Islamic Iran does not intend to attack any country", the Iranian commander said that although the Islamic Republic is not seeking to dominate and attack any other country, it will stand against any threat and arrogant domination and will give a crushing response to such threats.

MNA/6189960