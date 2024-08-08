  1. Politics
Aug 8, 2024, 9:43 PM

Belarus, Iran air force commanders hold talks in Tehran

Belarus, Iran air force commanders hold talks in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF) received commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Republic of Belarus Major General Andrey Lukyanovich.

In this meeting, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF) said that his country is ready to develop defense and military relations with the Republic of Belarus.

Sabahifard referred to the strategy of global arrogance that seeks to dominate other countries, noting that neocolonialism has not been able to achieve its objectives in the region, because most regional countries strongly opposed this arrogant approach, and that the world has shifted towards multipolarity with the emergence of new powers.

Recalling a quote from Iran’s Leader that "the Islamic Iran does not intend to attack any country", the Iranian commander said that although the Islamic Republic is not seeking to dominate and attack any other country, it will stand against any threat and arrogant domination and will give a crushing response to such threats.

MNA/6189960

News ID 219198
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News