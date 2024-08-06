Iran army inaugurates radar jamming center

The army has opened a state-of-the-art electronic warfare center in the East of Iran equipped with a defense system, said commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Ali Reza Sabahifard on Tuesday.

The senior commander noted that the military experts of the army are making their utmost efforts to leverage all capabilities to improve the combat readiness and operational power of their forces.

A group of high-ranking military officials participated in the inauguration ceremony of the electronic warfare center dubbed “Jangaal” in Farsi which is an abbreviation of two Persian words that mean electronic warfare.

