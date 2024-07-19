Iran's air defense focuses on maximum effectiveness: Cmdr.

Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of the country's Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, which serves to coordinate air defense activities between Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks during a visit to the Northwest Air Defense Zone of the Iranian Army in the city of Tabriz on Friday.

"Maximum effectiveness at sensitive times and critical situations is the main and important goal of the country's air defense," he said.

He added that Iranian combat forces stationed at military sites and defense bases should always maintain full preparedness to repel any potential threats against the country.

He emphasized that unity and empathy between the Iranian Army and the IRGC are among the key factors in the defense power of the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian Armed Forces are ready to strongly counter any act of bullying and aggression of the enemies and their excessive demands, the top commander said.

Rahimzadeh reiterated the full preparedness of the Iranian Armed Forces to defend the Islamic Republic's principles "until the last drop of their blood".

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said in June that the powerful unit is in possession of a variety of systems that enable it to react to any possible threats in a timely manner.

