Jan 28, 2026, 3:11 PM

Brig. Gen. Elhami:

Iran air defense power to increase in compatible with threats

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Commander of Joint Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters says that the country's air def force will upgrade its combat compatibilities based on the level of threats and enemy’s technologies.

Speaking on the country’s defense posture, Amir Elhami stated that the Armed Forces are continuously enhancing their combat readiness based on the nature and scale of existing threats, as well as the technologies employed by potential adversaries.

He emphasized that Iran is working to strengthen its air defense capabilities through close cooperation and synergy with the Ministry of Defense and domestic knowledge-based companies.

According to Elhami, these efforts aim to increase the country’s preparedness and capacity to respond effectively to any form of enemy aggression, while maintaining and improving overall operational readiness.

