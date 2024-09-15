Iran’s Air Defense Force constantly monitors Persian Gulf sky

On an inspection visit to the southeastern air defense region of Iran’s Army Force, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard emphasized that the skies of the Persian Gulf are strictly and constantly monitored by the air defense force of the country.

During his visit, the brigadier general evaluated the level of combat readiness and operational power of Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Speaking about the manpower of southeastern air defense area of the country, he said that the Persian Gulf is always under the constant surveillance of the country’s air defense force and the use of indigenized systems is the superior factor in the country's air defense.

The enemy is fully aware of readiness and operationality of manpower and defense systems of air defense force of the country and knows that it will face a decisive response in case of any mistake, the commander emphasized.

The country’s air defense force has become self-sufficient in the field of training manpower, producing the detection, surveillance and signaling systems, and this advantage is the superior factor of the country's air defense force, Brigadier General Sabahifard added.

