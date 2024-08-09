"Martyr Haniyeh blood to affect harsh revenge on Zionists"

General Esmail Ghaani extended condolences to Yahya Sinwar on the former Hamas politburo chief's martyrdom.

He recalled the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's remarks that Iran sees avenging Martyr Haniyeh's blood as a duty, stressing that "No doubt that the blood of Martyr Haniyeh will influence the harsh revenge on the Zionist regime at the hands of the Islamic Republic."

The IRGC Quds Force commander further offered congratulations on Sinwar's election, saying that "By choosing a leader with a different logic, Hamas proved that its proud flag is in someone's hand who has the most influence in the battlefield and is a mujahid with the cause of Allah."

MNA/