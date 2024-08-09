IRGC Navy says new AI-based equipment enhanced precision

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks during a ceremony held in the southwestern port city of Bandar Abbas on Friday to mark arming the force with as many as 2,654 new missile systems, drones, and other pieces of equipment, Press TV reported.

“We paid special attention to innovation and technical originality in the equipment and capabilities that we operationalized today,” he said.

“We have witnessed enhancement of precision, target [acquisition], and surgical strike [capabilities] in these pieces of equipment and systems,” the commander said.

Tangsiri noted that the new hardware boasted smart features and that its manufacturing process had benefited from huge application of the artificial intelligence technology.

The new additions to the naval force include radar-evading cruise missiles that feature high-explosive warheads and are capable of causing severe damage and sinking destroyers.

Silent drones

They also feature various types of long-range and medium-range missiles, combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles featuring electronic warfare capabilities, including a newly-inaugurated silent drone, as well as electronic warfare systems.

“Improvement in confidence in deployment of these pieces of equipment in the field of electronic warfare has increased their capability,” the commander stated.

Iran has been relying on domestic endeavors and know-how amid sanctions to make significant advances in enhancing the self-sufficiency of its Armed Forces.

Heeding the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country would not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defensive purposes and are, therefore, never subject to negotiation.

