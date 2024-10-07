Gen. Ghaani sends message to Palestine-related conference

The host of the 7th International Conference on Solidarity with the Palestinian Children read out a message from Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani and announced that IRGC Quds Force commander conveyed his warmest greetings to all participants in the conference and has apologized to the participants that could not attend the conference due to his participation in another important session.

Over the past days, some foreign media outlets had published the rumor of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani during one of the attacks of the Zionist regime against Lebanon.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi ended the rumors leveled by foreign media outlets against him [Brigadier General Ghaani] and said that IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani is 'safe'.

MA/6249739