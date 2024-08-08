Iranian commanders congratulate Sinwar as new Hamas leader

In separate messages issued on Thursday, the commanders wished success for Sinwar, who replaced the Israeli-assassinated Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

Iran's Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that the selection of Sinwar as Hamas’s political bureau chief shows the Resistance front's firm determination to continue the path followed by Haniyeh in the fight against Israel, and attests to the regime’s failure to assassinate field Resistance commanders.

“This precise selection bespeaks the smartness, dynamism and decisiveness of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and underlines the need for continuing the path of struggle that will, God willing, lead to the imminent elimination of the bloodthirsty Zionist regime and the liberation of al-Quds,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that the appointment soothed the grieving hearts of the faithful and Resistance combatants, and “deeply worried the criminal Zionist enemy and its brazen supporters.”

As always, he emphasized, the IRGC “will spare no effort to help you and other Resilient combatants.”

Additionally, Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani congratulated Hamas members, the oppressed Palestinian nation, and the Resistance Axis on Sinwar’s appointment, saying he is “the most proper choice” to succeed Haniyeh.

He also hailed Sinwar as a “brave commander” and wished him success in the fight against the usurping regime at the current critical time.

On July 31, Israel, with the support of the US, assassinated Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony.

