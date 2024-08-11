"Iran harsh revenge against Israel is coming": Gen. Shadmani

In response to a question about the dimensions of Tehran's severe revenge against the Zionist regime, General Ali Shadmani stressed that severe revenge awaits the Zionist regime after this regime attempt to assassinate martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, as a guest of Iran.

He added that the Zionist criminal regime has repeatedly crossed the red line and violated morals and human rights principles many times.

He noted that the Zionist regime committed a worse crime compared to the previous times in the assassination of Iran's guest, stressing that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei decided the only way to punish this brutal regime was harsh revenge.

He emphasized that Iran will take severe revenge for this action of the Zionist regime, noting that the dimensions of this action are under consideration and the revenge will be taken for sure.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

