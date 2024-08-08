"We will never cut off our relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar

The new leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a speech, once again reiterated Hamas' firm position regarding the disarmament of the Resistance and the occupying regime.

Sinwar declared that no one can force Hamas to recognize "Israel" as a legitimate state.

He made remarks among a group of Palestinian youth in Gaza.

In response to the pressure of the Zionists and the United States to disarm the Resistance and their claim to form a national unity government with other Palestinian groups after the Gaza war, he emphasized, "No one can force us to lay down our weapons".

He also added, "We will never cut off our relations with Iran and other parties".

The new leader of Hamas stated, "We are fighters to realize the freedom of Palestine and revolutionaries to grant the right of freedom to our nation".

He added," We will fight against the occupiers according to human rights laws, and we will continue to strengthen our military force to protect our nation".

Hamas chief also warned the Zionists about the negotiations for the exchange of prisoners, saying that without the release of Palestinian prisoners, their prisoners will never be freed.

