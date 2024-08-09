Leader order to avenge Haniyeh assassination on Israel clear

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV on Friday.

The IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief emphasized the certainty of the implementation of the orders of the Leader to punish the Zionist regime for the assassination of the martyr "Ismail Haniyeh", the head of the political office of the Hamas movement.

"The orders of the Leader of the Revolution regarding severe punishment of the occupiers and take revenge for the blood of Martyr Haniyeh are crystal clear," he underscored.

"The orders of the Leader of the Revolution will be implemented in the best possible way and this is the duty of Iran now," he added.

Fadavi also said about the election of Yahya al-Sinwar as the successor of Martyr Haniyeh that "Choosing of al-Sanwar means that the path of Resistance started by Hamas will continue until the end."

MNA/6190751