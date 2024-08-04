  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2024, 2:39 PM

Yemeni army downs yet another US MQ9 drone over Sa’ada

Yemeni army downs yet another US MQ9 drone over Sa’ada

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Local media in Yemen reported the shooting down of an American MQ9 spy drone over Sa'ada province by Yemeni army on Sunday.

Yemeni Armed Forces shot down another 32-million-dollar-American MQ-9 drone over Sa'ada province, Press TV reported.

This is not the first time that the Yemeni army has succeeded in shooting down a US military drone. 

In the past months, in support of the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni army has targeted several American, British and Zionist ships or other vessels bound for the occupied territories through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. 219

MNA

News ID 218958
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News