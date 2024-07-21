Yemen warns Israeli regime of 'devastating response'

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, issued the warning on Saturday, after Israeli warplanes targeted buildings, oil facilities, and a power station in Hudaydah, killing at least three people and injuring 87, most of them with severe burns.

Houthi said in a statement that the “terrorist aggression” against Hudaydah is another “barbaric crime” committed by the occupying regime, which is waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

He added that the crime would not have happened without the support and participation of the US and Britain.

“We will have effective operations that will disturb the temporary entity, and this crime will not deter us from continuing to support the Palestinian Gaza,” he asserted.

Houthi also noted that the Hudaydah assault would increase the Yemenis’ steadfastness and unite them in the face of the Israeli enemy.

He further said that the Yemenis will continue their battle against the usurping entity in support of Gaza and the Palestinian cause.

The Yemeni forces have been targeting the occupied Palestinian territories as well as Israeli ships and vessels affiliated with it since October 7, when the regime in Tel Aviv began its Gaza onslaught, killing nearly 39,000 Palestinians.

They have vowed to keep up their operations as long as the regime sustained the offensive against Gaza and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against the Palestinian territory.

