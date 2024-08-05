Yemen strikes a commercial container vessel in Gulf of Aden

This is the first attack of the Yemeni army since the Israeli airstrikes against them.

The Yemeni army did not provide a reason for their two-week halt in attacks on Red Sea corridor, which have seen similar slowdowns since the attacks began in November over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, euronews reported.

The resumption follows the assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Iran amid renewed concerns of the regional conflict.

Yemenis also announced that they shot down a US MQ-9 spy drone over Sa’ada province. Shortly after, Yemen published footage of the downed drone beside the mountain.

This attack took place on Saturday, about 225 kilometers southeast of Aden, in a part of the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen has announced repeatedly that it will target vessels related to the Israeli regime in support of the palestinian being slughtered in Gaza by Israeli regime.

MNA