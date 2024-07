TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Local Yemeni media released pictures of the Yafa drone built by the Yemeni armed forces, which was used to target Tel Aviv, the capital of the Zionist Israeli regime.

On Friday, the Yemeni armed forces said a new drone dubbed “Yafa” was fired at Tel Aviv, which is about 1,800 kilometers (1,120 miles) away from Yemen.