UKMTO reports of fresh security incident in West Yemen

The UKMTO announced that the incident took place 58 nautical miles southwest of al-Hudaydah in Yemen.

In the statement issued, it is stated that a commercial ship was targeted 58 miles southwest of al-Hudaydah port in a drone attack.

Yemen has announced that, in line with supporting the Palestinian people and the Resistance movement, it will not allow the Zionist ships or the ships heading to the ports of the occupied lands to pass through the Red Sea.

The Yemeni army has carried out successful operations and caused a lot of economic damage to the southern ports of the occupied lands (Israel).

But in turn, the US-UK coalition has attacked the territories of Yemen several times under the pretext of supporting navigation in the Red Sea in clear support of the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

