Iranian diplomat, UN envoy discuss resolving Yemen crisis

Ali Asghar Khaji and the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg discussed Yemen issues on Sunday via videoconference.

The two sides conferred on the latest political and humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Both sides expressed satisfaction and hope for the resumption of political talks between Ansarullah and Saudi officials, emphasizing the need to resolve the Yemen crisis through political dialogue.

They expressed optimism that these negotiations would lead to necessary agreements to address humanitarian issues and establish a permanent ceasefire in Yemen.

Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, Khaji called for increased efforts from the international community and the United Nations to mobilize humanitarian and medical aid to the people of Yemen.

