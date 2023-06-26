Iranian, Norwegian diplomats holds talk on Yemen peace

Vebjørn Dysvik met with Ali Asghar Khaji on Monday to discuss the latest status of talks between the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, which leads the Sana'a national salvation government, and Saudi Arabia and the prospect of peace in Yemen.

Khaji assessed the recent negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Ansarullah as a positive trend and expressed hope that talks will continue and that the sides will design a road map to resolve the crisis as soon as possible.

The senior Iranian diplomat further considered Ansarullah's demands, including establishing a nationwide ceasefire, lifting the economic blockade on the Yemeni people, and resolving the problem of paying government employees' salaries, as reasonable requests that are based on the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people.

The Norwegian diplomat, for his part, explained his country's efforts to help resolve humanitarian problems in Yemen and stressed the need for reaching a compromise through the flexibility of the parties in the talks in the interest of the Yemeni people.

He further expressed hope for the resumption of the negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Ansarullah in order to transform the temporary ceasefire into a lasting peace.

KI/FNA14020405000685