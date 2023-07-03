  1. Politics
Iran's Khaji, Swiss human rights center chief discuss Yemen

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji discussed the humanitarian situation in Yemen with Executive Director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue David Harland.

The senior Iranian diplomat and Executive Director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue David Harland discussed the latest political and humanitarian situation in Libya and Yemen during the meeting, emphasizing the necessity of preserving territorial integrity and political settlement of conflicts in these two countries.

Khaji, for his part, stressed the importance of holding talks between Yemen's Ansaruallah and Saudi Arabia. He called on the international community to pay attention to the humanitarian dimensions of the Yemeni crisis, contribute to lifting the economic blockade and the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen.

He also expressed hope that the recent political talks about the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya will come to a conclusion and lead to the establishment of political and security stability for the benefit of the people of this country.

