Iranian diplomat, UN envoy confer on resolving Yemen crisis

In the framework of the consultations of Iran in order to resolve the crisis in Yemen and achieve durable peace in that country, Ali Asghar Khaji had a video conference with Hans Grundberg during which the two sides reviewed the latest developments in Yemen and also discussed the process of negotiations in Sana'a as well as the upcoming solutions to resolve the crisis in Yemen.

While expressing his satisfaction with the recent breakthrough, especially the direct talks between Saudi Arabia and Ansarullah in Sana'a, Khaji called for the removal of existing obstacles to the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

Hans Grundberg, for his part, explained the measures taken by the United Nations to advance the peace talks in Yemen, and emphasized the necessity of continuing political talks with the aim of building trust and reaching an agreement between the parties.

