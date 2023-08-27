Joint Arash gas field issue can be resolved peacefully: Khaji

Ali Asghar Khaji made the comments in an interview with the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV on Sunday, according to Tehran-based Al-Alam Arabic TV report.

"Arash fild issue can be resolved peacefully and Tehran is very optimistic about resolving this issue," the senior diplomat said.

"Our borders with Saudi Arabia are definite and we have no disputes with them in that regard," he added.

Khaji also said demarking the border between Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait has always been controversial but not a serious problem. He stressed that the dispute can be resolved through goodwill.

The Arash Gas Field is located at the common maritime border of Iran and Kuwait and shared by Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Later in the interview, he pointed to the situation in Yemen and stressed that Iran is against foreign countries meddling in the Yemeni internal affairs. "We in the Islamic Republic of Iran respect every decision the Yemeni people make. The presence of foreign forces will not help the Yemeni people," he added.

MNA/Alam telegram