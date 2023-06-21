Iran, UN diplomats hold talks on sidelines of Astan talks

In the meeting, the senior Iranian diplomat Al Asghar Khaji pointed to the restoration of Syria's relations with the Arab world and discussed the latest developments revolving around the Syrian crisis, the meetings of the Constitutional Committee, and Pederson's contacts with the Syrian government with him.

Khaji and Pederson also stressed the need for dialogue to resolve the crisis in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs also stressed the resolution of issues such as the issue of refugees and the cooperation of the international community in the direction of expanding humanitarian aid.

In separate meetings, Ali Asghar Khaji consulted with the ambassadors of Iraq and Lebanon as observer members of the Astana peace talks on resolving the Syrian crisis.

