Iran welcomes positive developments in Syria-Arab states ties

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in the meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, who is on a visit to Tehran on Sunday where he also emphasized the fight against terrorism and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Other topics discussed in the meeting were the latest developments in Syria, including the quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Syria to discuss the resolution of Turkish-Syrian disputes, the political process and the areas of joint cooperation between Iran and the United Nations to help resolve humanitarian problems and issues in Syria.

Geir Pederson, for his part presented a report of some actions and steps taken by the UN regarding Syria and gave explanations about the step-by-step plan.

Earlier today, Geir Pedersen, met and held talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the foreign ministry's compound in Tehran.

