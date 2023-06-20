Iran's Khaji holds talks with Turkish, Syrian deputy FMs

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the quadrilateral meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria to discuss solutions to resolving the Syrian problems and normalizing relations between Damascus and Ankara.

The senior Iranian diplomat first met with the Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Burak Akçapar.

In the meeting, the Iranian and Turkish sides discussed the latest developments in Ankara-Damascus relations and emphasized the need to continue the negotiations until the goals are achieved. Also, both sides stressed the need to respect Syria's national sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. They further highlighted the necessity of fighting terrorism and continuing the political process to resolve the crisis.

The Iranian delegation further met with the Syrian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sosan and the two sides discussed the latest developments.

KI/5815470