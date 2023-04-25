Iranian diplomat, UN official confer on regional issues

During the meeting, Khaji and Griffiths discussed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as the crisis in Syria and Yemen.

Referring to the current political and security stability established in Syria, Khaji considered the economic problems and the critical humanitarian situation in Syria the most important problem of this country, especially after the recent deadly earthquake.

He also emphasized the need to increase and accelerate the transfer of humanitarian aid to Syria at the regional and international levels.

Referring to the situation in Yemen, Khaji evaluated the recent negotiations in Sana'a as positive and said that more than 20 million Yemenis are in urgent need of help, calling for the participation of the international community in the fight against humanitarian problems in Yemen.

Griffiths, for his part, said that the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia has positive consequences on the developments in the region and will help advance the peace process.

The UN official also stressed the importance of the participation and cooperation of the countries of the region in providing the humanitarian needs of the people of Syria and Yemen.

MP/IRN85092237