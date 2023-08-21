Iran, Malaysia discuss developing ties in ICT sector

Issa Zarepour, who is also the head of the Iran-Malaysia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, met and held talks with the Malaysian foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir in Tehran on Monday.

Today's meeting of the head of the Joint Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia was held within the framework of pursuing the development of relations and economic relations and coordinating the ninth meeting of the Joint Commission.

Zarepour discussed with the top Malaysian diplomat about the development of relations between the two countries in the field of ICT and the following up on the finalization of the joint cooperation document, which is now in the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia of Malaysia for some amendments.

Referring to the importance of communication and information technology in today's world and its increasing role in the digital transformation and digital economy, Zarepour and Abdul Kadir stressed the existence of many fields for joint cooperation between the two countries.

