Iran-Malaysia economic commission to be held in Tehran soon

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his visiting Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir held a joint press conference at the Iranian foreign ministry's compound in Tehran on Monday.

At the news conference which was held after the two top diplomats' meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said that he had important and fruitful talks about the further development of bilateral relations between the two countries as well as important regional and international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister attached great importance to the position of Malaysia in the Islamic world and developing ties with that country..

According to Amir-Abdollahian, the two sides agree that the joint economic commission of the two sides will be held in Tehran, and the Iranian Minister of Communications or ICT will chair the joint commission's meeting.

Stating that he and his Malaysian counterpart emphasized the important role of diplomacy, Amir-Abdollahian added that President Raeisi invited the Prime Minister of Malaysia to visit Tehran, and there is also a reciprocal invitation for him to visit Malaysia.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that they agreed on bilateral issues to prepare documents that can be signed during the meeting of the heads of the two states.

"We also agree to have friendly sports competitions between the two sides," he added.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, the two sides agreed to speed up the exchanges of prisoners with the cooperation of the judicial systems of both sides. He also said that the extradition of female inmates was prioritized.

Regional issues, the war in Ukraine, developments in Afghanistan, Syria and Palestine were other topics discussed in the meeting between the two foreign ministers.

The two foreign ministers also strongly condemned the desecration of holy books and the Holy Qur'an in the meeting.

The Iranian foreign minister warned the governments and police of Sweden and Denmark that the Islamic world will not tolerate the continuation of desecration of the Holy Qur'an.

"In the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PIC), the idea of banning the purchase of Swedish and Danish goods was proposed. Before it is too late, Sweden and Denmark should take action to correct that wrong practice," the Iranian minister warned.

Zambry Abdul Kadir, for his part, said that his first trip to Tehran was a positive step to strengthen relations with Iran.

"My first trip to Tehran is a positive step on the part of Malaysia to strengthen relations with Iran. My visit also shows the commitment of the Malaysia Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to strengthen relations with all Muslim countries," he noted.

The Malaysian foreign minister also added that the two sides talked about cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism and education as well as on regional and international issues, including Palestine and Islamophobia.

He invited his Amir-Abdollahian to visit Malaysia at the earliest oppurtunity with the aim of continuing the development of bilateral relations.

